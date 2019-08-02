Aussie Ellyse Perry becomes world-number one T20I all-rounder

cricket

The 28-year-old is now 12 points ahead of Taylor and is at a career-high of 398 points, at the top of the table for the first time since October 2017.

Elysse Perry celebrates after taking a wicket

Australia all-rounder Elysse Perry became the No. 1 all-rounder in women's T20I cricket after her match-winning performances against England in the recently concluded T20I series. Australia won the series against England 2-1.

Elysse Perry scored 114 runs including an unbeaten knock of 60 runs in the final game and finished with three wickets in the series against England. Elysse Perry overtakes West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor who held the spot until now.

Australia captain Meg Lanning is another major who gained in the latest rankings update. Lanning, who recorded the best ever T20I score of 133 not out in the first match in Chelmsford and aggregated 178 runs in the series, has moved up two places to take the second spot in the T20I ranking for batters led by New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

Two Australian bowlers who moved up in the T20I rankings are left-arm spinners Sophie Molineux and Jess Jonassen. Molineux is at 11th spot with a move of one place and Jonassen moved 13 places and finished at 31st spot.

For England, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone's six wickets in the series have lifted her 10 places to the seventh position while Lauren Winfield has moved up the list of batters from 55th to 40th place.

Katherine Brunt has moved up in all three tables, advancing 21 places to 90th among batters, up 10 places to 25th among bowlers and up 11 places to 28th among all-rounders after scoring 60 runs and grabbing four wickets in the series.

Not many people know that Elysse Perry is multi-talented, she made her debut for both the Australian cricket and the Australian women's national football team at the age of 16. Elysse Perry played her first cricket international in July 2007 before earning her first football cap for Australia a month later. Perry is the youngest person to represent Australia in cricket and the first Australian person to have appeared in both cricket and football World Cups.

