Aussie PM Scott Morrison and PM Narendra Modi's 'Friendship' is winning hearts online

Amidst the G20 summit, Australian PM Scott Morrison shared a selfie with PM Narendra Modi and wrote, 'Kithana acha he Modi!' While PM Modi reciprocated the same emotions and said he was 'Stoked'

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared a selfie of himself with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the picture. Both the leaders are at Osaka in Japan to attend the 14th edition of G20 summit.

Not only did the Aussie PM shared the selfie on Twitter, but the newly-elected Australian prime minister also captioned the picture in the Hindi language, saying 'Kithana ache he Modi' (How nice Modi is). The Tweet has gone viral since then and has amassed over 9 thousand re-tweets and nearly 40 thousand likes.

Both PM Modi and Aussie PM Morrison are busy holding a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit in Osaka. Notable, this was the first meeting between PM Modi and his Australian counterpart after elections in India and Australia.

After PM Modi was re-elected in May, Morrison had telephoned the Indian leader to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha Elections. During the conversation, Morrison highlighted that "India and Australia are both strong and vibrant democracies and with our expanding economic engagement, increasing high-level interactions and strong people-to-people ties, the momentum generated in our relations would continue further."

Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship! @ScottMorrisonMP https://t.co/RdvaWsqlwY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019

The Indian PM had also congratulated Morrison for leading his Liberal-National Coalition Party to victory in the general election on May 18. Celebrating their friendship further, PM Modi took to Twitter and Modi quoted Morrison's tweet and wrote, "Mate, I'm stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!"

The G20 (Group of Twenty) is an international leaders' forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The 14th edition of the G20 Summit is being held here from June 28-29.

