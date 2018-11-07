Aussie swimmer babe Stephanie Rice loves the energy surrounding Diwali

Nov 07, 2018, 12:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Yesterday, Rice, who won three gold medals in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, shared this picture wearing an Indian saree and bindi on Instagram and captioned it

Stephanie Rice

Former Australian swimmer Stephanie Rice, who is in India as part of the commentary team of the Pro Kabaddi League, is in love with the festival of lights - Diwali.

Yesterday, Rice, who won three gold medals in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, shared this picture wearing an Indian saree and bindi on Instagram and captioned it, "I loved every second of shooting this Diwali special for @prokabaddi and getting to dress up in this beautiful saree. The colours. The jewellery. The glam... I love the festivities in India and the energy that surrounds them. Happy Diwali everyone!!!"

