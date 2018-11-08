Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios takes help from mental health experts

tennis

Temperamental and talkative Aussie tennis star Kyrgios visiting psychologists and working through mental health issues after rollercoaster season

Aussie Nick Kyrgios smashes his racquet during a Davis Cup match v Germany's Alexander Zverev in Brisbane earlier this year. Pic/Getty Images

Temperamental Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios says he is talking to psychologists and "trying to get on top" of his mental health after another roller-coaster season where he was criticised for his on-court antics. Kyrgios finished his season early in October after an elbow injury forced him out of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow. Kyrgios, 23, lost his status as Australian No. 1 to Alex de Minaur, 19, in the same month.

Returning home to prepare for next year, the World No. 37 admitted he was working through mental health issues that had plagued him throughout the season. "I was obviously struggling with a couple of things on and off the court this year, so it hasn't been easy," he told hometown newspaper the Canberra Times. "But I'm starting to see some psychologists and trying to get on top of my mental health.

"I probably left it a little too long. But I've been doing that and I feel more open about talking about it, I don't feel like I've got to hide that sort of stuff any more." The supremely talented but combustible Kyrgios has become infamous for petulant behaviour, outbursts and meltdowns on court. At the US Open in August, an umpire gave the Australian a controversial pep talk during his second-round game for his perceived lack of effort.

He exited the Shanghai Masters in the first round last month, where he was also criticised for his lacklustre performance. Kyrgios said he was "very lucky" to have had an international tennis career and announced an overhaul of his playing schedule to try and avoid a repeat of his mental and physical burnout.

"I'm going to work with my team to get the correct schedule, I don't think I've got it right the last couple of years because I haven't made it to the end of the year once," he said. Kyrgios started the year well when he captured a fourth career title in Brisbane in January. But he then missed two months of the campaign, including the French Open, in the spring. A hip injury forced his early withdrawal from the ATP season last year.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever