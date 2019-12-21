Aussies in demand

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Australian cricketers were in great demand in the IPL auction held in Kolkata on Thursday. Team owners did not think twice before splurging on the likes of Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 Cr, KKR), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 10.75 Cr, KXIP) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 Cr, MI).

The other Aussies in the fray—Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 Cr, CSK), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 4.80 Cr, Delhi), Chris Lynn (Rs 2 Cr, MI) and Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 Cr, SRH)-were all picked up by their respective franchises. Andrew Tye, who claimed a hat-trick on his IPL debut in 2017 while representing Gujarat Lions, was in for a shock initially after going unsold twice but was then picked up by Rajasthan Royals on the third attempt at his base price of Rs 1 Cr.

Fellow Australians Adam Zampa and James Pattinson were not as lucky though as they went unsold.

