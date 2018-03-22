Austin parcel bombings: Suspect blows himself up

A man being sought over the Austin parcel bombings blew himself up yesterday inside his car as police moved in to arrest him, police said



Police said the motive of the suspect is not known. Pic/AFP

A man being sought over the Austin parcel bombings blew himself up yesterday inside his car as police moved in to arrest him, police said. "The suspect is deceased," Austin police chief Brian Manley told a news conference. Manley said the suspect is believed to be responsible for all five bomb explosions that have killed two and wounded several more and put people on edge in the Texas capital since March 2.

Police traced the man's car to a hotel outside Austin. As authorities waited for tactical teams to arrive, the man started to drive away. And, as police moved to stop and arrest him the man detonated a bomb inside his car and was killed, Manley said. Police have not formally identified the suspect, but he has been named in US media as Mark Anthony Conditt, aged 23.

