Australia beat India by 34 runs in first ODI, despite Rohit Sharma ton

Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavillion

Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first One-day International to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series here Saturday.

Electing to bat, Australia posted 288 for five at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In reply, India were stopped at 254 for nine in the stipulated 50 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for the visitors with a fine 133 off 129 balls.

Peter Handscomb was the highest scorer for the hosts with his 73-run knock while Usman Khwaja (59) and Shaun Marsh (54) also scored half-centuries.

Brief Scores:Australia : 288/5 in 50 overs. (P Handscomb 73, U Khawaja 59, S Marsh 54; K Yadav 2/54, B Kumar 2/66, R Jadeja 1/48).

India: 254/9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 133, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 51; Jhye Richardson 4/26).

