Australia captain Tim Paine wants 'complete package'
Saturday's 38-run loss in the second ODI in Cardiff left Australia 2-0 down in a five-match campaign against England, the world's number one-ranked side in this format
Australia captain Tim Paine has said his side must deliver a "complete package" if they are to fight their way back into the one-day international series against England. Saturday's 38-run loss in the second ODI in Cardiff left Australia 2-0 down in a five-match campaign against England, the world's number one-ranked side in this format.
It was also world champions Australia's sixth defeat in seven ODIs against England this year, a sequence that includes a 4-1 series loss Down Under in January.
Overall, it also represented a 13th loss from their last 15 matches at this level that have produced a result. Australia arrived for this series against 2019 World Cup hosts England without several first-choice players — Ashes-winning fast bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Top 5 African footballers to watch out for