Australia captain Tim Paine wants 'complete package'

Saturday's 38-run loss in the second ODI in Cardiff left Australia 2-0 down in a five-match campaign against England, the world's number one-ranked side in this format

Australia's captain Tim Paine (C) is helped up after being hit in the face by the ball while he keeps wicket during play in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia at Sophia Gardens cricket ground in Cardiff, south Wales on June 16, 2018. Pic/AFP

Australia captain Tim Paine has said his side must deliver a "complete package" if they are to fight their way back into the one-day international series against England. Saturday's 38-run loss in the second ODI in Cardiff left Australia 2-0 down in a five-match campaign against England, the world's number one-ranked side in this format.

It was also world champions Australia's sixth defeat in seven ODIs against England this year, a sequence that includes a 4-1 series loss Down Under in January.

Overall, it also represented a 13th loss from their last 15 matches at this level that have produced a result. Australia arrived for this series against 2019 World Cup hosts England without several first-choice players — Ashes-winning fast bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever