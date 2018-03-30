Australia Cricket Association concerned by 'glaring' anomalies

Cricket Australia sacked captain Steven Smith and vice-captain David Warner (both great performers) - also banning the pair for a year



Steven Smith

The Australia Cricketers' Association (ACA) is concerned by "glaring and clear anomalies" in the handling of the ball-tampering furore which has rocked the sport. Cricket Australia sacked captain Steven Smith and vice-captain David Warner (both great performers) - also banning the pair for a year - and suspended Cameron Bancroft for nine months. But while the ACA accepts such "mistakes" had to be dealt with, it feels the players have been dealt with disproportionally.

