Australia dethrone Windies to reach Women's World T20 final

Nov 24, 2018, 13:19 IST | AFP

The Aussies were indebted again to the prolific Alyssa Healy, the opening batter top-scoring with 46 to earn her fourth 'Player of the Match' award in five games

Australia dethrone Windies to reach Women's World T20 final
Shamilia Connell (L) and Shakera Selman (R) of West Indies congratulate Australia for winning the ICC Women's World T20 1st semi-final match between Australia and West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on November 22, 2018. Pic/AFP

Australia dethroned the West Indies and booked a place in Saturday's Women's World Twenty20 final with a crushing 71-run victory in the first semi-final yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here.

Stunned by the Caribbean side in the 2016 final in Kolkata, the three-time champions were at their most ruthless to the dismay of a huge home crowd as they reached 142 for five batting first on a turgid pitch and then routed the West Indies for just 71 off 17.3 overs.

The Aussies were indebted again to the prolific Alyssa Healy, the opening batter top-scoring with 46 to earn her fourth 'Player of the Match' award in five games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

australiat20t20 internationalt20 world cupworld t20wt20cricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Women's World Cup final: India lost the cup, but won hearts

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
Mumbai fashion designer Amy Billimoria is a Bollywood celeb favourite

Mumbai fashion designer Amy Billimoria is a Bollywood celeb favourite