Australia dethrone Windies to reach Women's World T20 final

The Aussies were indebted again to the prolific Alyssa Healy, the opening batter top-scoring with 46 to earn her fourth 'Player of the Match' award in five games

Shamilia Connell (L) and Shakera Selman (R) of West Indies congratulate Australia for winning the ICC Women's World T20 1st semi-final match between Australia and West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on November 22, 2018. Pic/AFP

Australia dethroned the West Indies and booked a place in Saturday's Women's World Twenty20 final with a crushing 71-run victory in the first semi-final yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here.

Stunned by the Caribbean side in the 2016 final in Kolkata, the three-time champions were at their most ruthless to the dismay of a huge home crowd as they reached 142 for five batting first on a turgid pitch and then routed the West Indies for just 71 off 17.3 overs.

