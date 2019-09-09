Australia finally beats England!

Pat Cummins led the way before Josh Hazlewood struck as Australia retained the Ashes with a 185-run win over England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford yesterday. England, set a huge target of 383 to win, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance. Cummins, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, took 4-43 in 24 overs.

The match ended when Craig Overton, who faced 105 balls, was lbw to Hazlewood for 21 after the tailender's review failed to overturn umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision. Victory ensured Australia kept hold of the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in the five-Test campaign. If Australia avoid defeat at the Oval next week they will have won their first Test series in England for 18 years. Jos Buttler, England's last recognised batsman, faced 111 balls either side of tea making 34 when crease occupation was the order of the day.

But his patient vigil ended with a misjudgement that saw Buttler bowled playing no shot to a Hazlewood ball that cut back to hit off stump. England's 172-7 soon became 173-8 when Jofra Archer was plumb lbw to off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Yet more than an hour later, Australia had still to separate Overton and Somerset teammate Jack Leach, promoted to No.10 after his last-man heroics helped England to a remarkable one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley. But part-time leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne succeeded where Australia's frontline bowlers had failed by ending Leach's 51-ball innings when he turned one out of the rough to have him caught at short leg by Matthew Wade for 12, with England 196-9.

Brief scores

Australia 497-8 & 186-6 decl bt England 301 & 197(J Denly 53, Jos Buttler 34; P Cummins 4-43) by 185 runs

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever