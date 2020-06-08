Australia goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak diagnosed with COVID-19 at 31

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Australia international goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has become the second player from J-League first division side Nagoya Grampus to test positive for COVID-19.

Kyodo news agency reported that Langerak, who played eight times for his country, has reported no symptoms.

The positive test comes following striker Mu Kanazaki's positive test result last Tuesday, writes Xinhua news agency.

Kanazaki, also 31, had a headache and a 38.5-degree celsius fever after a group training session on May 29. He underwent a test for the coronavirus on Monday, with the positive result being released the following day.

The club responded by having 19 players deemed to have had close contact with Kanazaki tested. Another 26 individuals later underwent tests at their own request.

Langerak, who joined Nagoya in January 2018 after spells at Bundesliga sides Dortmund and Stuttgart, produced the only new positive test result.

The announcement was a hard blow for the J-League, which last week decided to resume the first division league season on July 4 behind closed doors.

