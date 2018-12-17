Australia lead by 175 runs

cricket

India pacers put up disciplined show to restrict Australia to 132 for four after Kohli's 25th Test century helps visitors score 283 on Day 3 of second Test, but Oz lead by 175 runs

Australia's Marcus Harris is struck on the helmet by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during Day Three of the second Test match against India at the Perth Stadium yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

In the first hour of the third morning here yesterday, Virat Kohli leaned forward and punched a full ball from Mitchell Starc to bring up his 25th Test century. At stumps, Australia were 132-4, an overall lead of 175 runs, on a pitch that has started to show signs of uneven bounce. Any target in excess of 200 will be challenging with cracks starting to widen and the pitch still offering plenty of pace and bounce.

It was the bounce on offer that off-spinner Nathan Lyon took advantage of and finished with figures of 5-67 from his 34.5 overs. Lyon dismissed the well-set Ajinkya Rahane (51) off the fourth ball of the day to give the hosts an ideal start. It was only Kohli's majestic ton that kept India in the hunt to chase down Australia's first innings score of 326. But it was Kohli's controversial dismissal for 123 just before lunch that seemed to change the nature of the match.

Rishabh Pant tried to rally around the long tail by smashing 36 from 50 balls as India lost their last six wickets for 60 runs. India might have collapsed, but the sight of the quick pitch motivated the four pacers. Mohammed Shami smashed Aaron Finch on his finger and caused him to retire hurt. Jasprit Bumrah's short ball thudded into Marcus Harris's helmet, sending the opener tumbling.

Harris recovered, but a few overs later, left a ball that went on to clip his off-stump. Shaun Marsh attempted a hook shot, but feathered one to the wicketkeeper. Peter Handscomb was trapped plumb in front and Travis Head, for the second time in the Test match, was caught at third man, flashing at a wide ball.

Apart from the erratic Umesh Yadav, all the three fast bowlers were exceptional and will need to be at their best again to restrict the Australian batsmen.

