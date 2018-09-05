Australia mints its most valuable coin ever

international

A key attraction is the four pink diamonds from the renowned Argyle mine in Australia, including a 1.02-carat emerald cut

Australia has minted a gold coin encrusted with rare pink diamonds worth $1.8 million to meet growing demand for high-end collectibles from the ultra-rich. It is the most valuable coin ever made in Australia and is expected to be sold to a buyer from Asia or the Middle East. A key attraction is the four pink diamonds from the renowned Argyle mine in Australia, including a 1.02-carat emerald cut.

USD 1.8mn

Value of the gold coin encrusted with rare pink diamonds

