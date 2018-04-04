Australia players body wants bans on tainted Smith, Warner, Bancroft reduced

Smith and Warner were suspended for 12 months and Bancroft received a nine-month ban



Steven Smith

Bans for Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft over the ball tampering incident are "disproportionate", the organisation representing Australia's cricketers has said.

Smith and Warner were suspended for 12 months and Bancroft received a nine-month ban. Yesterday, the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) called on Cricket Australia to reconsider the sanctions imposed on the players, saying they did not follow precedent for the type of offence.

Meanwhile, national selector Mark Waugh said he wouldn't hesitate to pick the three players once they have served their bans. "My personal contact with these guys is that they're all good people and very fine players. They've made a mistake, everyone makes mistakes. It's so unfortunate they've made this mistake and they're going to pay such a heavy penalty," Waugh told Sky Sports Radio.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever