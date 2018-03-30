Australia sponsor pulls out of deal with CA after ball-tampering scandal

The Magellan Financial Group have terminated their partnership with Cricket Australia in light of the ball-tampering scandal which has seen three players banned for up to a year. Magellan



The Magellan Financial Group have terminated their partnership with Cricket Australia in light of the ball-tampering scandal which has seen three players banned for up to a year. Magellan, who sponsored the Ashes Tests this winter, said the plot to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during the Australian side's third Test defeat to South Africa went “right to the heart of integrity”.

Hamish Douglass, the company's chief executive, said: “Regrettably, these events are so inconsistent with our values that we are left with no option but to terminate our ongoing partnership with Cricket Australia.” Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root said the bans handed to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft following the ball-tampering scandal were a “statement to world cricket”.

Root said: “I think it just shows that everyone watching the game, and anyone who supports cricket, supports how they want to see the game played. “In terms of the bans, that's a decision Cricket Australia had to make.”

