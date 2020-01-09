Australia tennis star Ashleigh Barty visits injured koalas in Brisbane

World No. 1 Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty, took time off from her preparations for the upcoming tournaments and visited koalas injured in the recent bushfires at an animal hospital in Brisbane.

Barty, who has decided to donate the entire prize money from Brisbane event to those affected in bushfires, told Tennis World USA: "We are fortunate to be able to get the support here in Australia. There have been some nice initiatives from the tennis players, cricketers and other athletes and people from all over the country who are willing to donate and fight against those bushfires."

