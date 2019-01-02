Australia to decide Sydney Test squad after final look at pitch

cricket

Australian skipper Tim Paine has opted to wait and have a final look at the pitch before announcing their final squad for the last Test of the ongoing four-match series against India.

The 34-year-old said that they just want to have a balanced team which could win the final Test. 'It's just team balance really. There's an ongoing discussion for the last day or two but we'll have a final look at the wicket and we'll have our last chat then,' Paine said at a press conference.

'We're not too far away. As I said all along, we'll be looking to pick the best XI that we think is the best combination to win this Test and the wicket will play a part in that,' he added.

Talking about right-hand batsman Peter Handscomb, who was dropped from the third Test of the series, Paine said that the player is good when it comes to playing spin bowling and could prove useful for them if India went ahead with two spinners in the match.

"If we think India were to play two spinners Pete could be a really important player for us. We know how good a player of spin he is. That's one of the discussions we'll be having today if we think India will go that way and if they are, are we prepared to bring him back in,' Paine said.

"I'm sure if he does (play), he's an excellent player of spin and contributes a lot to the group in the field and around the team. He's a bit like Marnus in that he's a very good package, a good person around our team,' he added.

India are currently leading the four-match series 2-1 and will be aiming to seal the deal while taking on Australia in their final Test which is slated to be held from January 3 to 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

