Australia turn to Mumbai wrist spinner Pradeep Sahu for series against India

Australia approach Mumbai-based wrist spinner to help hosts tackle spin during upcoming series against India

Pradeep Sahu at Police Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

Australia's head coach Justin Langer wants Kings XI Punjab's Mumbai-based wrist spinner Pradeep Sahu to help his side in the forthcoming T20I, Test and ODI series Down Under against India. Langer, the team's spin bowling coach — former India left-arm spinner S Sriram — and team manager Gavin Dovey have asked Sahu to be with the Australian side till next year's ODI World Cup in England.

Though Sahu, a former Haryana cricketer now playing club and office cricket in Mumbai and expecting a call to the Mumbai Ranji team, has not confirmed his availability to Cricket Australia, he is willing to help the side if time permits him to do so. "They want me to help Australian batsmen on how to judge spin and how to read the wrist position etc," Sahu told mid-day yesterday. He helped the Australian team against Pakistan in the UAE last August.



Justin Langer

Big Australian tour

India's Australia tour will kick off with three T20I games from November 21. Virat Kohli & Co will start the four-Test series at the Adelaide Oval from December 6. A five-match one-day series will be held later. "I have not said yes to them yet, but if my schedule here permits me, I am happy to help them [Australia]," said Sahu, 33, who yesterday led from the front for Parkhophene Cricketers by claiming five for 54 for his side to take a vital 130-run first innings lead against Payyade Cricket Club on Day Two of the three-day Police Shield final at Marine Drive. "It all depends on my matches here and IPL camps or if I get a call for the Mumbai Ranji team. If I am free, I am ready to help them," said Sahu, who played 13 first-class games for Haryana.

'Age is just a number'

When asked how he manages to motivate himself at the age of 33 for the prestigious Mumbai cap, he said: "Age is just a number and it doesn't matter if you bowl well. I can still play for five to six years. I am performing consistently here in Mumbai and have claimed more than three wickets in every game. I am waiting for my turn; I am hoping to make the Mumbai Ranji team." Sahu attracted local attention four years ago when he claimed all 10 wickets in a Dr HD Kanga Cricket League Division 'A' game for Payyade CC against MIG CC.

