Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey: We are confident of defending WC with this squad

cricket

"As players in the Australian cricket side, we have been working hard for the last 12-18 months. Some success has started to come our way. We are really confident moving with the squad we take to the World Cup,"

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey during a practice session at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Emboldened by Australia's remarkable turnaround in the ODI series against India, vice-captain Alex Carey said they are "really confident" of entering the ICC World Cup with a squad good enough to play like defending champions.

"As players in the Australian cricket side, we have been working hard for the last 12-18 months. Some success has started to come our way. We are really confident moving with the squad we take to the World Cup," Carey said on the eve of the series-deciding game here yesterday.

Carey said it will only add to the strength of the team when Steven Smith and David Warner rejoin the side after serving out their bans. "Those are definitely some big names that might come back into the line. The guys that are in the side are performing well, so it's only healthy for Australian cricket that the guys in the side are playing well and these guys that have done really well in the past have definitely put their hand up for selection when they are available."

The match will be played on a Feroz Shah Kotla wicket which may assist slow bowlers. Carey, though, said they are capable of handling whatever is thrown at them. "We played some local bowlers that we tried in the nets, so I guess it's really a good experience. We take a lot of confidence that we trust the batters to perform their role."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever