Australia will not lie down and die, says South Africa's Brian McMillan

Former South Africa all-rounder Brian McMillan reckoned things will be a lot calmer with regards to Australia's well-documented sledging as Tim Paine's team take on the hosts in the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg today. But McMillan, 54, believes the ball-tampering controversy, however crushing, might not prevent Australia from competing well. "At the end of the day, it's another Test match. Australia is a competitive nation and I am sure they will do everything to get on that front foot again. It's not that they will lie down and die. In fact, I think they will come at South Africa even harder," McMillan told mid-day on Wednesday. The Australian side is armed with a pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh.

Speaking about the probable behaviour, McMillan, nicknamed Big Mac remarked from Cape Town: "I think they (Australians) will be embarrassed. They got caught out. The people back home have put a lot of pressure on them and it will be a lot calmer in Johannesburg." McMillan, who played nine out of his 38 Tests against Australia, was known as much for his competitive nature and versatility which also included slip catching. During the 1993-94 Johannesburg against Australia, he borrowed an AK-47 from a policeman and pointed it to the Aussies who were eating lunch. "Right, I've had enough of you Aussies," he said. The Aussies were terrified before McMillan indicated it was a prank. He chuckled when reminded about this incident and felt cricket is in need of characters.

On a more serious note, he was sad to see cricket reeling under the ball-tampering controversy. "It's to be seen whether the International Cricket Council come up with more stringent measures to curb ball tampering. It has happened before with players using mints, cream, cream on their trousers... how are they going to stop that? It's a pity that the game is in disrepute at the moment," he said.

