Australia women 'A' thrash India women 'A'

cricket

The clash was a dead rubber as Australia 'A' had taken an inaccessible 2-0 lead after beating the hosts in the first two matches by 91 runs and four wickets respectively

Representational Image

The Australia 'A' Women completed a 3-0 sweep against India 'A' Women by beating the latter by five wickets in the third One-Day International yesterday. The clash was a dead rubber as Australia 'A' had taken an inaccessible 2-0 lead after beating the hosts in the first two matches by 91 runs and four wickets respectively.

Choosing to bat, skipper Punam Raut led from the front with a 98-run knock from 123 balls as the hosts managed to put 254-8 in the allotted 50 overs. Raut was in a class of her own as she hit 16 boundaries at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex facility. But, once again, she ran out of partners. Mona Meshram (57) too played her part while Sushma Verma remained unbeaten on 40.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever