Australia women thrash England by 8 wickets

The dead rubber turned out to be a one-sided affair with the Southern Starts chasing down a meagre 97-run target in 11.3 overs to avenge their previous game eight-wicket loss to England



Representational picture

Australia women dished out a clinical performance to notch up a comprehensive eight-wicket win over England women in an inconsequential T20 game of the tri-series here today. The dead rubber turned out to be a one-sided affair with the Southern Starts chasing down a meagre 97-run target in 11.3 overs to avenge their previous game eight-wicket loss to England.

Earlier, Kimmince (3-20) was the pick of the Australian bowlers and she was superbly aided by Jess Jonassen (2-21) and pacer Megan Schutt (2-13) as they bundled out England for 96 to set up the win. The two visiting teams had already booked a place in the final to be played on Saturday after India were knocked out following three losses.

Chasing the target, Australia had a bad start with opener Alyssa Healy (6) falling cheaply. They also lost Elyse Villani (1) early in the third over and were struggling at 12/2. But then Ellyse Perry (47 not out in 32 balls) and skipper Meg Lanning (41 not out in 28 balls) not only steered the team out of trouble, but also romped them home in their 85-run third wicket unbeaten stand.

Lanning smashed five boundaries off Danielle Hazell as Australia amassed 21 runs in the sixth over. They were 42/2 at the end of powerplay. In the 10th over, Perry joined the party as she stuck four boundaries off Jenny Gunn, as Australia cruised to their target. While Perry stuck nine boundaries, Lanning hit eight fours in their respective knocks on a placid track at the Brabourne Stadium where the English bowlers looked ineffective.

Earlier, asked to bat, England had a horrendous start with their in-form opener Danielle Wyatt (6) falling cheaply in the first over. Wyatt had struck a whirlwind hundred against India in the team's record run-chase, but she failed to recreate the magic today. In-form Tamsin Beaumont (17) failed to covert her start as she edged to wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy off Delissa Kimmince in the fourth over.

England was tottering at 28-2. In the very next over, Perry removed Amy Jones (4), who gave a sitter to Villani at square-leg. England women were in deep trouble at 40 for 4 after Lanning took a one handed stunning catch at mid-off to send Natalie Sciver (10) back to the pavilion. The batting woes for England continued as skipper Heather Knight, was trapped in front of the wicket, by Amanda Jade Wellington (1-2) in the seventh over.

England lost a wicket each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and the seventh over before crawling to 58/5 after 10 overs. In the 11th over, Fran Wilson (11) was dismissed after being caught by Perry giving Ashleigh Gardner her first wicket with England at 61/6. Then Alice Davidson Richards(26) and Gunn (12) put on a 27-run stand for the seventh wicket. As they looked to steer the team out of trouble, Gunn was cleaned up by Kimmince, leaving the visitors at 88/7. Kimmince took her third wicket after she castled Danielle Hazell (0) as England were eventually bundled out for 96.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever