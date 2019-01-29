Australian: Almost million fish died in Darling River

international

About a million fish have died near Menindee due to the presence of oxygen-absorbing algae, conditions that have been aggravated by drought and abrupt temperature changes

This handout photograph taken and received from Robert Gregory on January 29, 2019 shows scores of dead fish floating on the Darling river in Menindee. - Thousands more fish have died in a key river system in drought-hit eastern Australia just weeks after up to a million were killed, authorities and locals said January 28, sparking fears an ecological disaster is unfolding. Pic/AFP

Hundreds of thousands of fish were found dead in the Darling River in Australia in the third environmental disaster of its kind in two months, official sources said on Tuesday. About a million fish have died near Menindee due to the presence of oxygen-absorbing algae, conditions that have been aggravated by drought and abrupt temperature changes, Efe news reported.

New South Wales Regional Water Minister Niall Blair confirmed the new case after photographs of dead fish were published by residents on Monday. The town located some 930 km from here is the centre of this ecological catastrophe that have affected the country's main river system, amidst a severe drought and intense heat.

Blair said the state government was clueless. They have already installed aerator devices to inject air into the river to try keep the fish alive. This mortality is beyond the control of the government and "if there was something else that could be done we would have done it," the minister told national broadcaster ABC.

Residents claim it is the poor management of water resources in this agricultural area along the Murray and Darling river basins that has been contributing to the catastrophe.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever