Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile suffers vertigo attack during match

cricket

The Perth Scorchers fast bowler had delivered the fifth ball of his final over late in the Twenty20 match against the Adelaide Strikers when he signalled that all was not well

Nathan Coulter-Nile receives attention on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was picked this week for Australia's one-day and Twenty20 tour of India, was taken to hospital Saturday after a bout of vertigo during a Big Bash League game.

The Perth Scorchers fast bowler had delivered the fifth ball of his final over late in the Twenty20 match against the Adelaide Strikers when he signalled that all was not well.

After consulting with Perth captain Mitchell Marsh, he bowled the sixth ball, which was hit for six, before sinking to his haunches and sitting on the ground. Scorchers physio Chris Quinnell said Coulter-Nile had suffered a "bad bout of vertigo".

"He was taken to hospital after the game as a precaution and will be monitored over the next few hours," Quinnell said on the BBL website. Coulter-Nile's inclusion in Australia's squad for the India tour came after he was left out of recent home limited overs internationals with back issues.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever