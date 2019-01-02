Australian captain Tim Paine's wife Bonnie calls Rishabh Pant 'best babysitter'

cricket

The reference came after Paine and Pant had a go at each other during the Melbourne Test match and the stump microphone recorded their enjoyable sledging

Rishabh Pant might be the "baby" of the Indian cricket team but on New Year's Day, the wicket-keeper showed that he is good with babies, something that got an instant thumbs up from none other than Australian skipper Tim Paine's wife Bonnie.

Yesterday, Bonnie posted this picture (above) on Instagram which had Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence and captioned it 'Best Babysitter'. The reference came after Paine and Pant had a go at each other during the Melbourne Test match and the stump microphone recorded their enjoyable sledging. While Pant was batting, Paine referred to his omission from the ODI side.

"Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes we need a batter. Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I'll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. (I'll) have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night and you'll look after the kids," Paine was heard saying on the stump mic.

