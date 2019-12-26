Australian cricketers celebrate Christmas with their wives and children

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Australian cricket team spent quality time with their families in Melbourne on Christmas day. David and Candice Warner joined the likes of Steve Smith and his partner Dani Willis, among others for lunch at Melbourne's Crown Metropol on the eve of their Boxing Day Test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Both Dani and Candice looked stunning in their white outfits. The Warners's three daughters—Ivy Mae, five, Indi Rae, three, and Isla Rose, five months, looked cute in their red and white dresses.

Candice took to Instagram to share a family picture and captioned it: "Merry Christmas to everyone from the Warners."



Candice and David Warner with their daughters Isla Rose, Indi Rae and Ivy Mae



Julia and Matthew Wade with their kids Winter (L) and Goldie



Rebekah and Marnus Labuschagne



Bonnie and Tim Paine with their son Charlie (R) and daughter Milla during the Australia Family Day

