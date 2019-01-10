Australian kid imitates Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, Bumrah finds it cute

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah is the talk of the town at the moment. After being the catalyst in India's series win over Australia, by picking up 21 wickets in the series, Jasprit Bumrah is being touted as the best fast bowler in the world at the moment.

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, the kid can be seen taking the Bumrah-esque hop skip and jump run-up, and eventually tottering while approaching the popping crease. Harsha Bhogle and Jasprit Bumrah have been tagged in the tweet, which reads, "The only problem from your great series win may be the next generation of Aussie cricketers you have inspired!"

Jasprit Bumrah watched the video and replied to the tweet. "The kid is so cute. Give him my best wishes," Bumrah replied.

Well Jasprit Bumrah is at the top- of his game right now, and it is no surprise that youngsters all-around the world are getting inpired by his heroics on the cricket field.

Jasprit Bumrah so far has played 10 Test matches, picking up 49 wickets, at an average of 21.89. His career-best figues are 9/86, which was a match-winning effort in India's victory over Australia in the third Test in Melbourne, Australia.