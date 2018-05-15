Australian mountaineer breaks world record with Everest summit

Steve Plain. Pic/Facebook An Australian mountaineer scaled Mount Everest yesterday, completing his quest to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents in record time, an expedition organiser said. The 36-year-old Plain, from Perth, began his mission by climbing Mount Vinson in Antarctica on January 16. He followed that with Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mount Carstensz Pyramid in Papua New Guinea, which covers Australia and Oceania, Mount Elbrus in Europe and Denali in North America. Polish climber Janusz Kochanski had the previous record of fastest to climb the seven peaks, doing it in 126 days last year.



Xia Boyu Double amputee finally summits Everest

A Chinese climber, Xia Boyu, 69, who lost both legs to frostbite on Everest four decades ago finally reached the summit Monday, just months after the revocation of a controversial ban on double amputee climbers attempting the world's highest peak.