Australian Open: Andy Murray takes a dig at Nick Kyrgios

Britain's Andy Murray reacts after defeat in his men's singles match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 14, 2019. Pic/AFP

Andy Murray proved he hasn't lost his sense of humour despite chronic pain from a hip injury forcing him into retirement this year. The three-time Grand Slam winner came across long-time mate Nick Kyrgios in a restaurant and posted a photo on Instagram of the Aussie eating alone with the caption: "[Nick Kyrgios] having dinner with all his mates." Despite coming across as dour, Murray is known to enjoy a laugh.

It's game over... oh, not yet!

Britain's Katie Boulter had an embarrassing moment when playing the first ever final-set tiebreak at Melbourne Park. Instead of continuing until one player leads by two clear games, third sets for women and fifth sets for men now go to a super tie-break when the score reaches six games all with the first to 10 points triumphing.

But the message didn't get through to a confused Boulter who celebrated win over Russia's Ekaterina Makarova when she reached the normal seven tiebreak points. She approached the net to shake hands, only to be told the match hadn't finished. Unfazed, she returned to win 4-6, 7-6 (10-6).

Did anyone watch Sloane play?

USA's Sloane Stephens turned the tables on the press after her straight-sets win over Taylor Townsend. Stephens was asked about her stand-in coach Sly Black when she felt suspect something was amiss. "Did you watch the match?" she asked the reporter, only to be told: "Sorry, I was watching another one I had to watch." "Did ANYONE watch?" the No. 5 seed asked. The embarrassed scribes were silent.

