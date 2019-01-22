Australian Open: Busta sorry as tantrum mars Nishikori's epic win

tennis

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta reacts after his loss. Pic/AFP

Pablo Carreno Busta apologised after he stormed off court and angrily threw his kit bag after losing a five-hour, five-set epic to Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open yesterday.

The Spanish 23rd seed said he was "so sorry," after being booed off when his emotions boiled over following a disputed call in the dying moments of the match. He was ahead 8-5 in the first-to-10-point deciding game when he became embroiled in a long argument with umpire Thomas Sweeney of Australia after a wrong call of out.

He completely lost it after the point was awarded, correctly, to Nishikori who had played a winner despite the bad call, but Carreno Busta thought the point should have been replayed.

The Spaniard lost the next four points and the fourth-round match and was jeered loudly after launching his kit and racquets towards the exit. It overshadowed marathon man Nishikori's epic recovery from two sets. "Obviously, I'm very sad because after five hours fighting, the way that I leave from the court wasn't correct, and I'm so sorry," Busta said.

