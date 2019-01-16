Australian Open: Krueger was very competitive, says Novak Djokovic

tennis

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to Mitchell Krueger during their Australian Open menÃ¢Â€Â™s singles encounter in Melbourne yesterday. Pics/AFP

Novak Djokovic began his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title in emphatic fashion yesterday, crushing 230th-ranked American Mitchell Krueger to set up a showdown with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The World No. 1 had reached the Australian Open second round for 13 consecutive years and that streak was never threatened by the qualifier, who caved in 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.



Djokovic, appearing in his 300th Grand Slam match, did drop his second service game to go 1-2 behind in the first set but broke back immediately and went on to record his 259th match win in a major against a gritty but outclassed opponent. "Playing him for the first time I didn't know what to expect," said the Serbian top seed. "He was very competitive and I had to work hard," he said.

