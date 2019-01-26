Australian Open: Kvitota aims to hit 'on fire' Osaka early in final

tennis

Today's final features two of the game's biggest hitters in a showdown for both the Australian crown and the World No. 1 ranking

Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka

Petra Kvitova is aiming to rock Naomi Osaka with an early onslaught in the Australian Open final, predicting the decider will be more slugfest than tactical masterclass.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is on an 11-match winning streak and has been in imperious form at Melbourne Park, where she is yet to drop a set or even be stretched to a tie-break. The Czech, 28, is jubilant about making a Grand Slam final for the first time since a burglar sliced her racquet hand in a terrifying attack in late 2016 at her home in the Czech Republic.

"It's probably a bit more special because of everything I've been through," said Kvitova, who feared she would never rejoin the game's elite after suffering permanent nerve damage. But to make her comeback complete, the eighth seed needs to overcome US Open champion Osaka, one of the few players who can match Kvitova's powerful serve and blazing groundstrokes.

The Czech said she must start strongly against the Japanese, 21, whose meek off-court demeanour belies a ferocious competitive instinct. "Naomi is on fire. She's in good form," Kvitova said. "She's an aggressive player, which I am, as well. So I think it will be about who's going to take the first point and push the other a little bit."

