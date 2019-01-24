Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 'fee's great' on reaching semis as Nishikori retires

tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right) consoles an injured Kei Nishikori of Japan yesterday. Pic/AFP

Novak Djokovic was delighted to get back into the semi-finals at the Australian Open after missing out for two years as Kei Nishikori retired injured yesterday. The World No. 1 eased into a showdown with French 28th seed Lucas Pouille as Nishikori retired after just 51 minutes when behind 6-1, 4-1 in the quarter-final.

"Feels great. This has been my most successful Grand Slam throughout my career, the first one that I won back in 2008," said Djokovic, who is chasing a record seventh Melbourne Park title.

"I have a lot of beautiful memories from Rod Laver Arena. Yeah, past two years have been a bit tough with the elbow injury and everything. Over the past 10 years, I've had plenty of success here. Australia has been really kind to me throughout my career."

Eighth seed Nishikori had endured three five-set epics during the 13 hours and 47minutes on court before the quarter-final and suffered a thigh strain in the first set as his previous exertions took their toll. After a medical timeout and three minutes of treatment from the physiotherapist, Nishikori emerged for the second set with his right thigh strapped and taped, and courageously attempted to carry on.

He seemed to be moving a little more freely, but the recovery did not last long. "After the third or fourth game, when I was serving, I felt pretty heavy on my right leg," Nishikori told reporters. "After that I couldn't really bend my knees and couldn't jump up, so, I decided to stop," he added.

