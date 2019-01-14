Australian Open opened lot of doors for me: Novak Djokovic

tennis

World No. 1 Djokovic gets nostalgic ahead of season's first Grand Slam; says 2008 win at Melbourne gave him the belief to win major titles

Novak Djokovic returns during a practice session at Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

World No.1 Novak Djokovic revealed his fondness for the Australian Open yesterday, saying the tournament kickstarted his storied career when he won his first major in Melbourne more than a decade ago.

Perhaps prompted by Andy Murray's shock announcement that this year's appearance Down Under will be his last, Djokovic allowed himself to wax nostalgic about the season-opening Grand Slam. His breakthrough came against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008 and he has won the title five more times since, most recently against Murray in 2016.

"It was my first major trophy, that obviously served as a great springboard for my career," said the Serb, who has 14 majors in the trophy cabinet. "It opened a lot of doors for me. It allowed me to believe in myself that I can actually win the biggest tournaments in the world, challenge the best players in the world."

Top seed Djokovic, who launches his campaign for a record seventh crown against American Mitchell Krueger tomorrow, said he also enjoyed strong support from Melbourne's large Serb community. But Djokovic, 31, said all fans in Australia created a special atmosphere.

"They call it the Happy Slam for a reason," he said. "There's a lot of good vibe, good buzz around the city. People of Australia love sport, nurture the sport values. They love their tennis, as well."

Djokovic closed out last season magnificently, making an astonishing climb back from outside the world's top 20 in June, winning Wimbledon and the US Open on the way to reclaiming the number one ranking in November. It was a contrast to the way he started the year in Melbourne, where a sorry last-16 exit at the hands of South Korea's Chung Hyeon was followed by elbow surgery and a string of early tournament exits.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

p>This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever