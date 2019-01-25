Australian Open: Osaka says she expected a tough fight against Pliskova

Jan 25, 2019, 09:03 IST | AFP

The Japanese, 21, outgunned seventh seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach her second successive Grand Slam decider after a breakthrough triumph over Serena Williams at last year's US Open

Australian Open: Osaka says she expected a tough fight against Pliskova
Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova

Naomi Osaka stormed into the Australian Open final yesterday to set up a battle with Czech comeback queen Petra Kvitova for the Melbourne Park crown and World No.1. The Japanese, 21, outgunned seventh seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach her second successive Grand Slam decider after a breakthrough triumph over Serena Williams at last year's US Open.

"I expected it, I expected a really hard battle," Osaka said of Pliskova's attempted return from a set and a break down to extend a 10-match winning streak. "Somehow I made it. I just told myself to regroup in the third set and try as hard as I could no matter what, and I managed to win."

Courageous Kvitova
Meanwhile, brave Petra Kvitova admitted yesterday it had been a long journey to make the Australian Open final after a knife-wielding burglar slashed her racquet hand in an attack that left her traumatised and scared to be alone. The two-time Wimbledon champion stormed past debutant Danielle Collins 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 in the semi-final. Kvitova, 28, feared she may never play tennis again after a man broke into her apartment just weeks before the opening Grand Slam of 2017. She suffered career-threatening injuries to her left hand as she fought him off.

"It wasn't only physically, but mentally very tough," she said. "It took me a while to believe [in the] people around me again, and especially the men, for sure. So I wasn't pretty confident to be alone somewhere."

'Mentally tough'
She still has nerve damage in her fingers and struggles to properly clench her fist. "It was a lot of work with the hand," Kvitova said. "I think that kind of the sports life helped me a lot with that. I really wanted to come back, and I just did everything."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

australian opentennis newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How Hardik Pandya almost ruined his cricket career on Koffee WIth Karan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK