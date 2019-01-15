Australian Open: Prajnesh bows out in maiden Slam

tennis

India's Prajnesh lost to American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-3

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran said he struggled a bit with the sun and that it cost him a lot of games at the Australian Open, ending his maiden Grand Slam appearance in a first round exit.

Prajnesh lost to American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-3 yesterday. "It was a good experience. I played a good match, had chances in all sets. I struggled a bit with the sun, [it's] different in Australia for some reason. Found it hard to adjust the serve from one side of the court," Prajnesh said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever