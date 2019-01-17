Australian Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal cruise into Round 3

tennis

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns to Great Britain's Daniel Evans on Day Three of the Australian Open in Melbourne yesterday. Pics/AFP

Roger Federer ground out a tough three-set win to make the Australian Open third round for an incredible 20th straight year yesterday, with long-time rival Rafael Nadal also safely through.

Federer might be 37 but he's not showing his age, with British qualifier Dan Evans the latest to fall under his spell as he works towards a third successive Australian crown and 21st major victory.

Roger beats Evans

He defeated Evans at Wimbledon last year with the loss of just eight games, but it was a much harder assignment this time, winning 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena. Seventeen-time Slam winner Nadal had an easier route to round three, outclassing local hope Matthew Ebden 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.



Rafael Nadal

Indian men's pairs bow out

Meanwhile, India's challenge at the men's doubles event came crashing down in a single day with three pairs featuring Indians suffering first-round defeats. The 15th seeded Indian team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost 1-6, 6-4, 5-7 to the unseeded Spanish pair of Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Competing in his 24th Australian Open, veteran Leander Paes and his partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela saved a few match points but eventually fell 5-7, 6-7 (4) to American-Kiwi combo of Austin Krajicek and Artem Sitak. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his partner Nicholas Monroe, lost 6-4, 6-7 (8), 5-7 to Kevin Krawietz and Nikola Mektic after fighting hard for two hours and 20 minutes.

