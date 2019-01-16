Australian Open: Serena has fences to mend, Osaka downs bugs

tennis

In some off the court action at the Australian Open, Serena Williams has some fences to mend with neibhour Tatjana Maria, while Shapovalov is locked out of his Twitter account

Serena Williams of the US hits a return against Germany's Tatjana Maria during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2019. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams has fences to mend

Serena Williams might need to mend some fences with Tatjana Maria after humiliating the German 6-0, 6-2 in the first round at Melbourne Park. The pair are neighbours at Florida's Palm Springs and have young children. who are playmates. However, Serena did not let emotion hinder her bid for a record-equalling 24 Grand Slams.



Japan's Naomi Osaka hits a return against Poland's Magda Linette during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2019. Pic/AFP

Osaka beats bugs too

Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka overcame a nervous start and distraction from flying bugs to ease into the Australian Open second round yesterday. The US Open champion downed Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-2 in just under an hour to set up a meeting with Tamara Zidansek of Slovakia in the next round.



Croatia's Ivo Karlovic celebrates his victory against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2019. Pic/AFP

Ivo hammers 39 aces

Croat veteran Ivo Karlovic showed his booming serve has lost none of its firepower as he banged down 39 aces, one for each year of his age, in defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5). The 6ft 11in (2.11m) World No. 73 will be 40 next month as he attempts to reach the last 32 at Melbourne for a sixth time.



Canada's Denis Shapovalov hits a return against Spain's Pablo Andujar during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 15, 2019. Pic/AFP

Shapovalov stranded

Fast-rising Denis Shapovalov, 19, has been locked out of his Twitter account over a mix-up about his age, and he desperately wants to get back online. After cruising into the Australian Open second round, the young Canadian, seeded 25, pleaded for help.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever