Australian Open: Serena Williams slammed on Twitter for bold outfit

Serena Williams always makes heads turn with her bold outfits at Grand Slams, here's how Twitter reacted to her green jumpsuit at the Australian Open 2019

Serena Williams has a knack of always being in the news, and it is not laways due to her tennis skills. The American all-time great trends for her fashion sense on court too. Serena Williams always manages to make a statement with her outfits at various Grand Slams and Australian Open 2019 is no exception.

Serena Williams, who is in search of her 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2019, invited the ire of trolls on Twitter for her outfit in the match against Tatjana Maria on Day Two of the Slam in Melbourne Park, Australia.

When asked by one of the journalists in the post-match conference, whether her dress is a 'Leotard'? Serena Williams gave a powerful statement saying it was a 'Serenatard'

This is how some of the users on Twitter reacted:

She talks about #sexism and is wearing an outfit you only see in bars with red lights ðÂÂ©ðÂÂÂ

So disgusting!!!#AusOpen #Serena #SerenaWilliams — ðÂÂ©ðÂÂªTennisFanðÂÂ¾ (@TennisFan1610) January 15, 2019

There's articles about this outfit and they have comments from people saying how wonderful she looks. See, this is the problem. It is ok to say no now and then to Serena Williams. In fact, at times like this it is in her best interest. — Bee (@spiffybee) January 15, 2019

After being cautioned and banning her catsuit at the French Open last year, 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams launched a new outfit (Serena-tard) at the Australian Open during her first round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria. #SBLTennis #Sporty pic.twitter.com/fHydHY79Eo — Sports Broadcasting Limited (@SBL_UG) January 15, 2019

New outfit, let's hope a new attitude. — Matey Mate (@MateyMate7) January 15, 2019

Well, leaving the outfit aside, it will be interesting to see if Serena Williams can go all the way and win the Australian Open 2019.

