Australian Open: Sloane Stephens shocked; No. 1 Ashleigh Barty fights back

Sloane Stephens of the US reacts after a point against China's Shuai Zhang during their women's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

Melbourne: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens became the highest seed to exit the women's draw on Day One of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 2017 Grand Slam winner at Flushing Meadows and 24th seed in Melbourne lost in three sets to Zhang Shuai and is in the midst of a poor run of form. The Chinese defeated the American 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 with Stephens having now lost all of her three matches in 2020.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 and home hope Ashleigh Barty suffered a scare before powering into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday. She recovered from a slow start to see off Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 under the roof.

American Coco Gauff, only 15, said she's on "a mission to be the greatest" on Monday after stunning veteran Venus Williams once again in the first round of a Grand Slam. The fast-rising Gauff, ranked 67 in the world, defeated the seven-time Grand Slam winner 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 at the Australian Open.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever