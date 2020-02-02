Australian Open: Surprise-package Sofia Kenin in dreamland after stunning

Melbourne: America's Sofia Kenin stunned two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open on Saturday, completing a surprise run where she has come from nowhere to win her first Grand Slam title. At 21 years and 80 days, Kenin is 22 days younger than Japan's Naomi Osaka when she won the title last year. Kenin is the youngest Australian Open champion since Maria Sharapova—her idol—won aged 20 in 2008.

Despite making her debut in a Major final Kenin, 21, showed all her trademark aggression as she fought back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hrs 3mins against the shellshocked Spaniard. The 14th seed, who will now jump as high as seventh in the world and usurp Serena Williams as America's No. 1, was in tears at the end and headed straight for her father Alexander, who is her coach. It was the final twist in a tournament of upsets, after Williams went out in the third round and Kenin upset Australia's World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals.



Garbine Muguruza returns to Sofia Kenin during the Australian Open final on Saturday

'Can't describe this feeling'

"My dream officially came true, I can't describe this feeling," said Moscow-born Kenin. "It's amazing, dreams come true. If you have dreams, go for it, it's going to come true." Spain's Muguruza, 26, was unseeded for the first time at a Slam since 2014 having suffered a marked loss of form in the last 18 months. She was resurgent in Melbourne over the past fortnight, but after grabbing the first-set lead, her serve failed her spectacularly. She totted up eight double-faults in all, three of them in the final game—including one on the second championship point, handing the title to her younger opponent.

Superstitious mother

Kenin had to call her superstitious mother to break the news she'd won the Australian Open on Saturday because she refuses to watch on TV, fearing it will bring bad luck. "I called her right after the match just to tell her that everything's fine, I won, she can just relax now," a beaming Kenin told reporters, glass of champagne in hand, referring to mother Lena.

