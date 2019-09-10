MENU

Australian police get cheeky with England after Ashes Test

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 08:32 IST | A correspondent

The police department also took a jibe at England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Australian police get cheeky with England after Ashes Test
Ben Stokes

Australian Federal Police (AFP) mocked the England team after Tim Paine's side retained the Ashes with a 185-run win for a 2-1 lead in the fourth Test on Sunday. "Good to see reports that a group of Australians in Manchester overnight have foiled the activities of a gang involved in a series of robberies targeting Aussies and Kiwis in England this Northern summer," AFP tweeted yesterday.

They also took a jibe at England all-rounder Ben Stokes. "This gang previously stole a valuable cup from the hands of some of our NZ neighbours in London, followed by one of their red-headed members attempting to wrestle an antique urn away from its rightful owners during a visit to Headingley," read another AFP tweet.

