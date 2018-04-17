Australia's flesh-eating ulcer 'epidemic' a mystery, say doctors

A record 275 new infections were recorded the state last year, marking a 51 per cent increase on 2016



The Buruli ulcer attacking a patient's ankle

Doctors in Australia have called for urgent research into why a flesh-eating ulcer has become a "worsening epidemic" in the state of Victoria. Local cases of Buruli ulcer, a skin disease most commonly found in Africa, have surged by 400 per cent in the last four years, experts say. Doctors do not know how to prevent the disease, which is caused by bacteria that breaks down tissue.

A record 275 new infections were recorded the state last year, marking a 51 per cent increase on 2016. Infectious diseases expert Dr Daniel O'Brien said cases of the Buruli ulcer, or Mycobacterium ulcerans disease, had become "frighteningly more common and also more severe" in the region.

It was unclear why the ulcer, typically found in tropical areas, had emerged in the temperate climate of Victoria, he said. Writing in the Medical Journal of Australia, doctors have called for government funding to research the disease and its causes. Patients often experience a recovery period of 12 months. Many people also have to undergo reconstructive surgery, O'Brien added.

275

No. of infections recorded last year

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever