Australia's new boys flop as Proteas turn on the heat

SA's Vernon Philander celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Matt Renshaw on Day Two of the fourth Test on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Australia's ball-tampering scandal came back to bite them when three replacement batsmen failed on a disastrous day for the tourists in the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Saturday.

South Africa moved closer to a series win as Australia slumped to 110 for six at the end of the second day in reply to the imposing first-innings total of 488 made by the hosts.

South Africa, leading the series 2-1, need only to draw to beat Australia in a home series for the first time since 1969-70. Opening batsmen Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw were out for four and eight respectively while Peter Handscomb was out first ball for nought to leave Australia reeling at 38 for three. Usman Khawaja made a stroke-filled 53 as he and Shaun Marsh delayed South Africa's progress with a fourth-wicket stand of 52. But Quinton de Kock, standing up to the wicket, made an outstanding leg-side catch off the bowling of Vernon Philander to dismiss Khawaja. Philander finished the day with three for 17.

