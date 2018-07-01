Austrian GP: Valtteri Bottas pips Lewis Hamilton to take pole

The Finn thundered around the sylvan slopes of the 4.3-kilometer long Red Bull Ring in a time of one minute 03.130 seconds

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas reacts after claiming pole position for Austrian GP on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position, putting on a flawless display even as rivals faltered in qualifying for Saturday's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Finn thundered around the sylvan slopes of the 4.3-kilometer long Red Bull Ring in a time of one minute 03.130 seconds. Hamilton, who leads the championship by 14 points from Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel, completed a front row lock out for Mercedes with a lap that was just 0.019 seconds slower than his teammate's. Vettel was third with a lap that was 0.334 seconds off Bottas' best.

"I can guarantee I'm more hungry for the win than anyone on the grid now, so I'm ready for it," the Finn said after qualifying.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates