Authorities move to demolish illegal ashram

Heavy machinery required for the demolition was moved towards the ashram from the FD chowky near Sativali

The Forest Department on Tuesday initiated the process to demolish the Balyogi Sadanand Maharaj Ashram in Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, amid high security from the police and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). Heavy machinery required for the demolition was moved towards the ashram from the FD chowky near Sativali. Additional SRPF teams were deployed on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Sativali and on patrol, anticipating protest by the supporters of the ashram but due to proper planning, nothing of that sort happened and the day was peaceful.

SGNP official says

Talking to mid-day, an official from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) said, "We will follow the Supreme Court orders and the demolition will be done before August 31. The forest department, police and collector's office are working in coordination, and all measures are being taken to prevent a law and order situation. The heavy machinery and equipment required for demolition purpose are being moved up the mountain to carry out the demolition."

From Tuesday afternoon, the entry of devotees to the Tungareshwar temple was closed to avoid any untoward situation.

Police officials from Palghar were also present at the checkpost along with FD officials and every visitor was stopped and requested to go back.

It is being said that many disciples of the ashram are present in the premises and the authorities will have to safely move them away. However, members associated with the ashram have already begun removing the illegal portion on their own, sources said.

