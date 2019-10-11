Authorities must act without reminders

The Central Railway (CR) recently said the dangerous, rusted remains of the bridge at Dombivli station will be brought down in October and a new bridge built by December. The CR was reacting to mid-day's October 8 report on the dangerous bridge.

What is worrying though is that first of all, it took a newspaper report to make the authorities respond with some reassurance that the remains of the bridge are going to be pulled down and a new bridge built by the end of December.

What we need is very quick movement on removing these dangerous parts which of course wait for nobody. The report cites a banner put up at the station which says a new bridge will be ready by December, but strangely nobody seems to know who put up the banner! The Railways needs to solve this classic whodunit.

It must also remain alert to commuters who claim that another footbridge which can be used by commuters is horrendously crowded during rush hour. In the report, a commuter states that the one connecting platforms of up and down tracks is very dangerous and there is a stampede-like situation on a daily basis.

Authorities need to address this complaint, assess if it has merit and then take a quick decision about how to resolve this situation. Meanwhile, other bridges that are in the same state as Dombivli should be looked at with urgency.

While demolishing them, it must be asked why rusted remains were allowed to remain, in this perilous condition? Shouldn't a job be well-completed? If the reason for removing bridges was concern for commuter safety then isn't it inane and counterproductive to leave the portions dangling above endangering those you claim to want to safeguard? All valid questions but we do not have answers from those in charge.

