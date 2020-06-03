Authorities must make things best for nurses

Several nursing organisations have written a letter to the BMC commissioner stating ill-treatment, neglect and gross negligence towards them as the pandemic rages across the city.

The nurses said that their concerns were not addressed by the city's previous municipal chief, but they need to be heard and acted upon now.

They claim that the nature of their work means there is a high risk of contracting the infection and many of them have done so. There is a litany of complaints, with inadequate protection topping the list. Then, there is the turmoil of standing for hours for a test, not getting a second test and problems like unhygienic conditions to not getting nutritious food.

Whatever be the complaints, they need to be addressed. The nurses are just next to the first responders when it comes to fighting the pandemic. If we want the system to work like a well-oiled machine, we have to see that all the parts are in top shape so that it works as smooth as possible.

Take the complaints seriously, as this is not just one or two disgruntled individuals complaining, these are entire organisations.

Authorities must also realise that one day the pandemic may be over. Or worse, it may not be and only the danger may be reduced. We cannot say what shape the crisis is going to take.

What is a certainty though is that the healthcare system needs to go on and for that, we need that providers be in fine fettle, physically and mentally.

Being bitter at perceived or real abandonment or feeling neglected and shunned shows in your work. Take heed of their grievances now, and if some aspect can be resolved currently, do so with speed and focus. Make them a valued and cherished part of the army fighting the virus and then beyond.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news