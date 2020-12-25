Authorities must take holistic view of infra projects

Thane has come up with the idea of a 'Chhota Metro' to provide a feeder service to MMRDA's Green Line 4 that will run between Wadala and Kasarvadavli in the neighbouring city, our report said. The Line 4 is a 32.32 km-long elevated corridor with 26 stations.

A proposal for a Light Metro Transit or Light Rapid Transit (LRT) ring route was listed for discussion at Thane civic body's General Body recently.

The LRT will be more of a feeder service to the Green Line and the Central Railway trains at the old and the new Thane station and will be in a ring route form.

The carrying capacity and speed of LRT is much less compared to the Metro trains, but that will be sufficient for Thane. The LRT will be partly elevated and partly underground with 26 stations, a senior official was quoted.

This is some visionary thinking, as we have long stressed that infra projects need a holistic perspective rather than a piecemeal approach, which is often the case.

We are sure that planners do take all aspects into consideration, but because of constraints, red tape or even time crunch our new facilities are not given a 360-degree spin.

Feeder routes are essential to reach the new transport arm. We are witness to new bridges or new bus depots or whatever coming up but not enough thought has been given to how the user will access them. This mirrors perhaps the state of swanky, new buildings in the Metro. They gleam from afar but their approach roads make access difficult especially for luxury cars squeezing through.

Feeder and exits should be part of the new commuting picture. Evolving infra and its success must factor in ability to reach, organised exits, so that we avoid chaos and hardship outside.

